Unit 13 Federal Subsistence Permits to Be Issued in at BLM Glennallen Field Office

Attention Unit 13 Federal Subsistence Hunters: The Bureau of Land Management will begin issuing Federal Subsistence Permits to qualified residents of Unit 13 at the BLM Glennallen Field Office located at mile 186.5 of the Glenn Highway beginning, Monday, July 24. The office is open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m, excluding federal holidays.

Applicants need to provide your State of Alaska Resident Hunting License, your State of Alaska Driver’s License or photo ID, and a third proof of rural residency that shows your physical address, such as a voters registration card, phone or electric bill. For more information call our office at (907) 822-3217.

Robben Taylor

Partnership and Outreach Coordinator

BLM Glennallen Field Office