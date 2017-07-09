Tanana Area Sport Fishing Report



Kings are moving up the Chena River. So far, 213 kings have been counted at the dam. The daily bag and possession limit for kings, in the Chena River, is one over 20 inches. For king salmon less than 20 inches, the limit is 10 per day, 10 in possession.

Remember that treble hooks may not be used when fishing for salmon.

King salmon are also in the Salcha River. The counters have recorded 188 king salmon so far.

As more king and chum salmon move up the Chena and Salcha rivers, egg patterns may be a good choice for Arctic grayling fishing.

Area lakes have been stocked and fishing has been good. Try some of the less visited lakes for a terrific fishing experience. You can find the Tanana Drainage Stocked Lakes Fishing Guide on-line and explore the over 95 fishing opportunities available in the Tanana drainage.

Be sure to check the sport fishing regulations and emergency orders for the waters in which you plan to fish.

This report will be updated as new information is received.