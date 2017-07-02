Military Prepares for Moose Season

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Fort Wainwright and U.S. Army Alaska will publish a list of the available Interior Alaska military lands available for moose hunting no later than July 14, 2017, to allow hunters time to schedule and resource their hunts.

General moose season on military lands will coincide with hunting season as determined by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Hunting-related activities are only permitted during the ADFG-directed hunting season. USARAK intends to make all training area not actively being used for military training available for hunting and other recreational uses.

Information about available and restricted lands will be published through the USARTRAK iSportsman web page http://usartrak.isportsman.net, local news media, the Fort Wainwright website and Facebook page, local fliers, community meetings and at the Fairbanks and Delta Junction Alaska Department of Fish and Game offices.

All sportsmen 16 and older choosing to recreate on military lands must register for a free access permit which can be obtained online at http://usartrak.isportsman.net.

The public will have online access to view which military lands are open to recreation, to include hunting, but will be required to have a Fort Wainwright Recreation Access Permit in their possession prior to entering Fort Wainwright lands.

To ensure the safety of both sportsmen and military personnel, Fort Wainwright Law Enforcement in partnership with Alaska Wildlife Troopers, will significantly increase active patrolling and enforcement of hunting regulations on military lands. Sportsmen will need to be extra vigilant to ensure they are accessing only those lands available to public recreation.

Fort Wainwright and USARAK understand the importance of hunting in the Interior and are working diligently to provide reasonable access to training lands during moose season. Fort Wainwright and USARAK are partnering closely with the U.S. Air Force, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Fire Service and the Bureau of Land Management to ensure a safe and enjoyable hunting season for everyone involved.

The Army reserves the right to adjust the available lands for hunting in order to facilitate unscheduled critical training in support of worldwide deployments. Maintaining military readiness to respond to worldwide contingencies is our No. 1 priority.

For more information, contact the Fort Wainwright Natural Resource Office at (907)361-9686 during normal business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If no one is available to take your call please leave a message and they will return your call.

John Pennell

Public Affairs Office