More Happenings and Events

GRAND RE-OPENING

10am – 4pm

This event is to celebrate the launch of our new showroom that showcases the BRP Retail Environment addition. There will be huge sales on every product including special discounts when you pre-order your hunting rig! We will have on-site financing available for same day delivery. We will have door prizes, free lunch and most of all we will be giving away a NEW CAN-AM OUTLANDER 450! Don’t miss out on this one-time-only event. Make plans to drive to Delta Powersports in Delta to pick up your new Polaris, Honda, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, or STIHL product. To sign up for this drawing email your Full Name, Address, Phone number to sales@deltapowersports.com. Make sure to put FREE ATV in the subject line. You must be present to win.

CES will be closed July 1 – 4