Alaska Senators Asked to Back Health-Care Reform

NFIB: Repealing Obamacare taxes and mandate penalties are key priorities for small business

JUNEAU, Alaska, June 28, 2017— The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is calling on U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to vote for the Better Care Reconciliation Act, which would repeal nearly $1 trillion in taxes and lift the Obamacare mandate penalties that have suffocated small businesses for almost a decade. The Senate is expected to take up the bill sometime after the July 4 holiday.

“Obamacare has been a disaster for small businesses in Alaska. Repealing the taxes and the mandate penalties is a high priority for small-business owners, and they are paying close attention to how our senators in Washington vote,” said Denny DeWitt, Alaska state director for NFIB.

The Senate healthcare bill repeals 11 Obamacare taxes along with the employer mandate penalties and the individual mandate penalties. The individual mandate, which compels Americans, including small-business owners, to buy insurance was the basis of the NFIB’s landmark Supreme Court challenge, NFIB vs Sebelius.

“Our members have opposed the law from the beginning and repealing it remains one of our top priorities,” said DeWitt. “Our senators will never have a better opportunity to undo the damage caused by Obamacare. They should vote for this legislation.

“Once they repeal the massive tax burden imposed by Obamacare, and lift the mandate penalties that are smothering growth and job creation, they can move on to additional regulatory and market reforms that will make health care affordable, flexible, and predictable. But it has to start with passing this bill.”

