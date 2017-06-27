New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down



New update: Mr. and Miss First Annual Deltana Pageant

2017 Deltana Fair Updates – On the top tab What Are You Looking For, see the drop down menu for the Fair and click on the items.

Great North Auctions

Consignment 6/30

Jones Estate 7/8

Mushers Cafe Liquidation 7/9

Debbie Joslin Realty – new listing

2.5 acres

Merc/Miscellaneous

Gold Nugget/Jade & Diamond Necklace

Push Rotary Lawn Mower

Red Bicycle Lawn Ornament

Large Crock with Aloe Plant

Framed Fashion Art Prints

Antique History Books