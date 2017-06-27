New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down
- 2017 Deltana Fair Updates – On the top tab What Are You Looking For, see the drop down menu for the Fair and click on the items.
New update: Mr. and Miss First Annual Deltana Pageant
- Great North Auctions
Consignment 6/30
Jones Estate 7/8
Mushers Cafe Liquidation 7/9
- Debbie Joslin Realty – new listing
2.5 acres
- Merc/Miscellaneous
Gold Nugget/Jade & Diamond Necklace
Push Rotary Lawn Mower
Red Bicycle Lawn Ornament
Large Crock with Aloe Plant
Framed Fashion Art Prints
Antique History Books
Leave a Reply