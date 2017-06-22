Obituary ~ Mary May Lupo

Mary May Lupo (Courtney) passed away on June 13, 2017 in her home in Delta Junction, Alaska at the age of 89. Mary was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 2, 1927, she was the eldest of three born to the late John and Edna Courtney; other siblings include her late brother James and remaining sister Carol Calabrese of Arlington Heights, Illinois. She was married to her husband LeRoy (Bud) Lupo until his untimely death in 1970.

Mary moved to Alaska from her hometown of Chicago in 1991, she loved to travel and be on “the move!” She is best known for being a loving mother to her children and the most endearing grams to her treasured grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was an expert quilter, who had a phenomenal talent to sew, needlepoint, embroider, etc. She loved to bake her sweets and they were always “the best!”

Mary was fondly known for her spunk and readiness to speak her mind. She had a unique sense of humor and will be remembered by many for her quick-witted one liners. Many who had the privilege to engage in conversation know of her sarcastic wit that will never be forgotten; “Bless your little pointed head!”

Mary is survived by three of her four children: Edna and her husband Robert Norlander of New Milford, Conn.; Steven and Princess Lupo of Delta Junction; Philip and Carol Lupo of Westminster, Colo. Mary’s eldest son, James E. Lupo of Chicago, preceded her in death in 2013; his wife Debby Lupo lives on.

Mary was filled with the most joy in her heart for her thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren: Matthew (Diane) Norlander of Norwalk, Conn.; Kyle, Christopher, and Cody Norlander of New Milford, Conn.; Bre Walther (Rob) of Houston, Texas; Shadrach (Yuri) Landry of Leavenworth, Kan.; Joseph Lupo, Rebekah Jepsen (Christopher), Rachel Helkenn (Tim), and Melissa Helkenn (Josiah) of Delta Junction; Brandon, Simon, and Cameron Lupo of Westminster, Colo.

Her treasured great grandchildren: Ella and Nolan Jepsen; James and Quinn Walther; Jeremiah Landry; Carter Norlander.

Mary will be celebrated on June 30, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clearwater Baptist Church, located on the corner of Clearwater and Remington Roads. Potluck fellowship to follow, contributions greatly appreciated.

Burial will be private.

The Lupo family would like to extend our sincerest thanks for all the prayers and love which you provided our mother with over the years. She was one of a kind and will leave a void in all or hearts.

Matthew 5:4 “Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted”

John 16:22 “Therefore, you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you”