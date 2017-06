UPDATE 6/18 ~ Where is Fhil now???? A new week has started. Let’s see how many times Fhil can be moved this week. Fhil was relocated on Sunday evening. Take the family out and look for him. You could be the next winner of a $12 gift certificate from Buffalo Center Drive In.

Congratulations to our new winner Becky Peterson.

Click here for the complete contest rules. A list of winners and Fhil’s travels are also listed here.