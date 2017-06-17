PCI Applauds Alaska Gov. Walker for Signing Ridesharing Bill

Nearly Every State Requires Insurance Protections for TNC Drivers, Passengers and the Public

JUNEAU, AK – The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America (PCI) today issued the following statement commending Alaska Governor Bill Walker for signing HB 132, and thanking Sen. Mia Costello and Rep. Adam Wool for their hard work passing this important legislation enabling Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) to bring jobs and opportunities to Alaska. The statement can be attributed to Armand Feliciano, vice president state government relations.

“We applaud Governor Walker for signing HB 132 into law and protecting drivers and passengers utilizing this innovative form of transportation. This bill will ensure that TNC drivers have appropriate insurance coverage and create new job opportunities and ways to move around in Alaska.

“We also commend Senator Costello and Representative Wool for their hard work and dedication to making this new law a reality. HB 132 requires drivers to have insurance coverage from the time the app is turned on, until it is turned off.

“Governor Walker’s signature of HB 132 makes Alaska the 47th state along with the District of Columbia to enact TNC insurance legislation. Florida, New Jersey, New York and Wyoming also enacted TNC legislation this year. The Connecticut Legislature has approved a bill that is currently awaiting the governor’s signature. Oregon and Vermont remain the only two states without a law closing the insurance gap for TNCs.”

