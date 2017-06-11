Photo of the day June 12

Chickadee Fledgling

Fledglings can’t fly too well (about a 45 degree angle from the tree to the yard). Once on the ground they leap up about 6 inches and fly forward about a foot or so. Then they struggle to climb back up into the trees for safety. This little one was calling for food while attempting the big climb back up an aspen tree (which was never accomplished). With all the hot weather and rain, the photographer is hoping the 5 little fledglings were able to survive.