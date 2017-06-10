Reminder: Alaskans to Rally Across the State on June 11 to Keep Alaska Open for Business

Simultaneous rallies will take place at 1:00 pm on June 11th in Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau encouraging lawmakers to come up with a plan they can agree on before the scheduled June 16th end of the current special session. A government shutdown looms just two weeks later on July 1st if a deal is not reached.

Pink slips have gone out to over 18,000 state employees, warning them that if the legislature doesn’t reach a budget deal by July 1st, they will lose their jobs. Zero progress is evident between the Senate and House majorities on reaching a deal on a comprehensive plan.

With the recent flurry of press releases from each department from the state government listing the potential impacts to vital services, it has been revealed that currently no state employee has been exempted from the layoffs due to the lack of funding set aside to pay for crucial services. This means that Alaskans who work for the state government, receive important government services, or work in the private sector will be negatively impacted by a total government shutdown.

Kim Hays

Deputy Political Director

Alaska AFL-CIO