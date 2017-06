UPDATE 6/10~ Fhil had a very busy Friday in our town. He was spotted at Fish and Game, either checking on Flamingo season or how the fish are running in Chitna according to Jay St. Peter. Also had sightings at Mt. McKinley Bank, Delta Forestry with Smokey Bear and where is he now?????

Click here for the complete contest rules. A list of winners and Fhil’s travels are also listed here.