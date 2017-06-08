New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu
- Great North Auction
Consignments – 6/9
Massive Farm/Estate 6/10x
- Fairbanks Auction
FNSB SCHOOL DISTRICT SURPLUS 6/10
- Employment
GMD Sustainment Scheduler
- Real Estate/For Sale/Land
20 Remote Acres
- 2017 Deltana Fair Updates – On the top tab What Are You Looking For, see the drop down menu for the Fair and click on the items. Items that have been updated:
Parade Form & Info
Vendor Info & New Rules
Fair Hours & Admission Prices
Sponsorship
Blueberry Pie Contest
Grillmasters Classic
Horseshoe Tournament
Demolition Derby
xxxxxxx
Click on images for enlargements
xxx
Leave a Reply