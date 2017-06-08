header1

You are here: Home / Classified Ads / New Classified Ads

New Classified Ads

by Leave a Comment

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu

  • Great North Auction
    Consignments – 6/9
    Massive Farm/Estate 6/10x
  • Fairbanks Auction
    FNSB SCHOOL DISTRICT SURPLUS 6/10
  • Employment
    GMD Sustainment Scheduler
  • Real Estate/For Sale/Land
    20 Remote Acres
  • 2017 Deltana Fair Updates – On the top tab What Are You Looking For, see the drop down menu for the Fair and click on the items. Items that have been updated:
    Parade Form & Info
    Vendor Info & New Rules
    Fair Hours & Admission Prices
    Sponsorship
    Blueberry Pie Contest
    Grillmasters Classic
    Horseshoe Tournament
    Demolition Derby
    xxxxxxx
    Click on images for enlargements
    xxx


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *