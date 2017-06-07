 UAS “Finish College Alaska” Offers Flexibility for Adult Degree Completion



The University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) is currently promoting Finish College Alaska, with flexible online learning options and customized degree programs designed for the 120,000 Alaskans with some college but no degree. It's college that fits life, work and play schedules.

Regardless of where prior college credits have been earned, UAS’ degree completion specialists will help students outline plans that fit their goals and needs. Credit for prior learning, military courses and occupations will be considered in each student’s personalized plan for success.

As a special incentive for newly-returning students, UAS is offering a 3 credit tuition waiver for eligible Finish College Alaska applicants–up to an equivalent of $700–among other benefits. To be eligible , applicants must have completed the equivalent of 60 semester credit hours from a regionally accredited college or university. They must also demonstrate a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or better, and not have attended any college in the last 12 months.

Degrees incorporated into Finish College Alaska help prepare Alaskans for careers in counseling, justice, business, accounting, education, and more. Featured degrees, which can be completed entirely online, are the Bachelor of Business Administration, the Bachelor of Arts in Social Science, Bachelor of Liberal Arts, and Bachelor of Arts in Education.

Students interested in Finish College Alaska are encouraged to apply for the fall semester by Tuesday, August 1. Personalized advising support is offered by degree completion specialists Louis Scott and Kate Govaars, who can be reached at (888)550-6177. For full details visit finishcollege.alaska.edu.