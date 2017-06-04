GCI Service Has Been Restored

Approximately 2:35pm on Sunday afternoon GCI issued the following statement:

“At approximately 9:50 this morning, someone broke into the Denali Tower building. The individual is in custody.

Latest Statement from GCI at 4:30pm

“After a break-in at our Denali Tower building earlier today and damage to some of our equipment, GCI teams have restored all of the interrupted services. No employees were hurt in this incident.

GCI is grateful for the rapid response from the Anchorage Police Department to apprehend this individual. At this time, there is no known connection between the individual and GCI. GCI places the highest priority on the safety of our employees and the reliability of our networks.