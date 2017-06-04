Alaskans to Rally on June 11 to Keep Alaska Open for Business

Yesterday pink slips went out to nearly 19,000 state employees, warning them that if the legislature

doesn’t reach a budget deal by July 1st, they will lose their jobs. With two weeks until the end of the

special session, zero progress is evident between the Senate and House majorities on reaching a deal

on a comprehensive plan.

Simultaneous rallies will take place at 1:00 pm on June 11th in Anchorage, Fairbanks, and

Juneau encouraging lawmakers to come up with a plan they can agree on before the scheduled

June 16th end of the current special session. A government shutdown looms just two weeks

later on July 1st if a deal is not reached.