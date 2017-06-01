Region 6 Track and Field Tournament

The region 6 Track and Field Championship occurred May 19th and 20th.

The Delta Husky Girls won 1st place in the 3A Division with 121.5 points. The Monroe Catholic Rams were the Runners-up with 63 points and the Hutchison Hawks took third with 53. Names from left to right Olga Koval, Kristina Lukinov, Rosa Sidorenko, Hailey Williams, Savannah Anderson, Alyssa Klein, Brenna Marchuk, Shelby Killingsworth, Elin Hicks, Sulamita Timoshenko and Hattie Ronnander)

During the regional tournament the Husky Girls earned first place in multiple events. Savannah Anderson won first place in the 1600 meter and the 3200 meter. The girls 4×400 relay team of Savannah Anderson, Alyssa Klein, Rosa Sidorenko and Hailey Williams took first place as well as the 4×800 team of Savannah Anderson, Alyssa Klein, Olga Koval and Hailey Williams ( Girls 4×400 relay team Regional Champions Delta 1st, Eielson 2nd, Monroe 3rd).

The girls squad was anchored by several freshman who helped the huskies win the region. Freshman Hailey Williams won the 400 meter dash and the 800. Freshman Olga Koval placed 3rd in the 800m. The 800m placement, Hailey Williams 1st, Monroe 2nd, Olga Koval 3rd). Shellby Killingsworth won the high jump. Hattie Ronnander won 2nd place in shotput and third place in the triple jump. Brenna Marchuk earned second in the both the long jump and the triple jump. Kristina Lukinov was 3rd in the shot put and discus.

The Delta Boys 4×400 team of Nick Sewell , Daniel Sidorenko, Leonard Lovett, and Jacob Anderson placed 3rd. The boys 4×800 team of Nick Sewell , Daniel Koval, Daniel Sidorenko and Thomas Warren won first place ( Daniel Sidorenko with a baton handoff to Thomas) . In the 800 meter, Nick Sewell placed 3rd. Daniel Sidorenko placed 3rd in the 200m. Brandon Smith placed second in the 100m and 200m. Thomas Warren placed 3rd in the discus and 4th in the 1600m and 3200 m.

The regional tournament was a qualifier for the State Championships. The winners of each event at the four region meets, as well as the other 12 best performances from across the state, all qualified for the State Championships. Full results can be viewed online at athletic.net

Photos Courtesy Eileen Marie

Click on the photo for an enlargement