Delta Sportsman’s Association Hosting Annual Solstice Bench Rest Match and Pig Roast

Saturday, June 24th at the range on Nome Trail in Delta Junction. All shoulder-fired rifles below .50 caliber and any type of sights will be allowed. The Delta Sportsman’s Association will host the annual Solstice bench rest match and pig roast onat the range on Nome Trail in Delta Junction. All shoulder-fired rifles below .50 caliber and any type of sights will be allowed.

Shooters will fire at three targets, two record targets plus a sighter target. During the live fire period of 20 minutes, shooters may take as many shots as they wish at the sighter target, but will only shoot five shots at each of the two record targets.

Each record target five-shot group will be measured. This measurement is of the distance between the outside edges of the two widest shots of the group minus the diameter of the bullet.

The entry fee is $20. Cash awards will be given in three categories: 1) 16⅔ percent of each relay’s entry fees to the smallest 5-shot group of that relay. 2) 11 percent of total entry fees to the smallest five-shot group of the match, and 3) 22 percent of total entry fees to the smallest aggregate (the average of the shooter’s two groups) of the match. No “mix & matching” of reentries.

This is a relay match with the first line beginning at 9AM. Preregistration is strongly advised. Relays will be filled on a first-come/first-served basis. Preregistration closes on June 18th

Sportsman’s outdoor range and benches are covered, and comfortable. Camping space (but no facilities) will be available for competitors who wish to spend Friday and/or Saturday night at the range.

Join us after the match for our Pig Roast Pot Luck Party, 13 & under – $5, over 13 – $10. Feel free to bring a side dish or a dessert. Pig Roast usually starts at about 3 to 4 PM. Cash bar will be open after the match has ended and all firearms have been put away on Saturday evening.

Bowman Arms will be demonstrating the latest in full autos including full auto glocks, AR’s, AK’s, and SCAR 17’s after the match.

For a complete Match Program and Preregistration form please click here. For additional information contact Lucy Dunham by email at akgram42@hotmail.com. Please note that preregistration closes on June 18th.