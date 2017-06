The 2017 State Track and Field Championship took place Friday May 26th and Saturday May 27th in Palmer.

The Delta Girls team received the Academic award for the highest combined GPA.

Girls placement at state by event:

Brenna Marchuk 16th in the 100m.

Hailey Williams 1st place 400m. Hailey had the fastest time in the 400m dash for both 3A and 4A at 58.72 seconds. This race was the closest race of the day within one hundredth of a second of 2nd place Grace Christian’s Laura Ellis.

After winning, Hailey ran to her teammates, with the Alaska State flag in hand and yelled out “Yeah Delta! Woo Hoo!”