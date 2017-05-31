American Legion Post #22/ Memorial Day, 29 May 2017

Almost 200 people gathered at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Jack Warren road for the annual Memorial Day Observance.

Our local Cub Scouts handed out poppies to all who attended.

The ceremony opened with the presentation of the Colors by Boy Scout Troop 56 and the singing of the National Anthem by Daniel Lint.

Fort Greely chaplain Ernest Ibanga gave the opening prayer.

Guest speakers included Lt. Col. Jeffrey Roach, National Guard representative for Gov. Walker, Lt. Col. Michael Foote, Garrison Cmdr. for Fort Greely, and Pam Goode, local politician.

Jay White then gave a moving recital of the Gettysburg address.

The local Civil Air Patrol, 27th Delta Force Squadron showed the proper way to fold a flag and what each fold means.

Dick Souhrada spoke on the hundredth anniversary WWI flag and then Barbara Flynn read the heartfelt and moving poem Flanders Field.

Judith Farrow recited two poems proper for the occasion and then Thomas and John Warren played and sang Amazing Grace and Let It Be.

A moment of silence followed for our POWs and MIAs and then the reading of the names and a bell toll for local veterans who have departed during the last year. The ceremony concluded with the playing of Taps.

The American Legion Post #22 would like to thank all of those who participated in this year’s ceremony and all who came to the event.

Rick Tirrell

Commander

895-1039