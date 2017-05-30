Stevens Puppets Coming To Delta

Be sure to arrive at the Community Center a few minutes early for good seats and the pre-show antics of Dan the Man – you never know what silliness he’ll get up to with audience members. And plan to stay a few minutes after the show to peek backstage and see how the stage is put together, talk with the Raynors their amazing life as traveling artists and meet the marionette puppets up close and personal.
We’re so thrilled to have these talented folks back for this FREE, family friendly event. Thanks to the Delta Library Association for bringing Stevens Puppets to our community, and for the Alaska State Library for helping sponsor travel costs.
The Stevens Puppets Alaska Tour Program was made possible with the funding from the Rasmuson Foundation through the Harper Acts Touring Fund, and is administered under contract by the Alaska State Council of the Arts.
The grant is supported with Library Services and Technology Act funding provided by the Federal institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Alaska State Library. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 17,500 museums. Through grant making, policy development, and research, IMLS helps communities and individuals thrive through broad public access to knowledge, cultural heritage, and lifelong learning.
Joyce McCombs, Director
Delta Community Library
