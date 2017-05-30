Stevens Puppets Coming To Delta

The Delta Library Association is pleased to present the return of Stevens Puppets on Thursday, June 8 @ 7:00 at the Community Center. This year’s presentation is The Sleeping Beauty — if you’ve been to a show before, you KNOW you’ll laugh, smile and sing along with these amazing (and a little bit crazy!) performing artists, Dan and Zan Raynor. We’re especially pleased to have the two youngest kids of the Raynor clan, Caven and Leila along on this trip, too. The Delta Library Association is pleased to present the return of Stevens Puppets onThis year’s presentation is The Sleeping Beauty — if you’ve been to a show before, you KNOW you’ll laugh, smile and sing along with these amazing (and a little bit crazy!) performing artists, Dan and Zan Raynor. We’re especially pleased to have the two youngest kids of the Raynor clan, Caven and Leila along on this trip, too.

Be sure to arrive at the Community Center a few minutes early for good seats and the pre-show antics of Dan the Man – you never know what silliness he’ll get up to with audience members. And plan to stay a few minutes after the show to peek backstage and see how the stage is put together, talk with the Raynors their amazing life as traveling artists and meet the marionette puppets up close and personal.

We’re so thrilled to have these talented folks back for this FREE, family friendly event. Thanks to the Delta Library Association for bringing Stevens Puppets to our community, and for the Alaska State Library for helping sponsor travel costs.

The Stevens Puppets Alaska Tour Program was made possible with the funding from the Rasmuson Foundation through the Harper Acts Touring Fund, and is administered under contract by the Alaska State Council of the Arts.