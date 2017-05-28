Interior Racing Association Hosting Mud Bogs and Mud X

Delta Mud Bogs and Mud X are on Saturday June 3 and start at 2pm.

If you plan to race in either or both events, you must be there before 1pm to sign up and pay the $50 per class entry fee.

Once again everyone is invited to attend or enter this event.

The Mud Bogs are just a straight shot through the deep mud and is a timed event. There are different classes ie trucks, ATV’s, SxS, snowmachines etc for this event.

The Mud X is an event that is only for SxS units. In this event you run out through a dry mud pit and then circle around some cones, up over a jump, back around the cones, over the jump again and finish down a mud pit full of mud. 2 racers race each other in this event. This is a new event that is a lot of fun and we are trying to draw people out to watch it and get involved. Racers are welcome.

Location: Deltana Fairgrounds