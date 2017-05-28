Hike Donnelly Dome with DJTA American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day and the 75th anniversary of the Alaska Highway! Experience the challenge and beauty of the Dome in June. Alpine wildflowers blooming and the 360-degree view from the top worth the effort!

Bring along water, a snack, an extra layer in case it is windy up top, wear sturdy shoes or boots and don’t forget your RAP!

Meet up at the pullout 2.5 miles up Dome Road from Mile 248 Richardson Highway

More information: Open to the public this hike requires everyone over the age of 16 to have a RAP (Recreation Access Permit from the Army. Hikers also need to sign out prior to driving up Dome Road. RAPs are available through the internet https://usartrak.isportsman.net/ or at the Fort Greely Visitor’s Center during regular business hrs. Check in to Donnelly East area 531 via the website or phone (907)873-3181. By accessing the system you will know if the area is open for recreation or if it has temporarily been closed for military training. If closed for training, our backup location is to meet at the pull out to Coal Mine Road.