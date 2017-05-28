Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Correspondence to/from Board

E. Discussion Items

1. FY18 Budget – Discussion/Public Comment

2. MAP Test Presentations from Principals – Discussion/Public Comment

F. Future Meetings

1. Business Meeting June 15, 2017

2. Work Session August 4, 2017

G. General Comments from the Public

H. Comments from the Board

I. Adjournment

2017 – 2018 Board Goals

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will adopt key indicators of success and implement an annual review of those indicators.

3. The board will facilitate the on-going implementation and review of the strategic plan.

4. The board will continue to analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.

Thursday, June 1, 2017Proposed AGENDATIME: 5:30 PMPLACE: School Board Conference Room, District OfficeMission Statement:The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with opportunities to become aresponsible and productive member of society.————————————————-BOARD MEMBERS:Richard Mauer, PresidentDana Mock, Vice PresidentEileen Herman, TreasurerBarbara Parker, ClerkRebecca WilburnFlower ColeEileen WilliamsJoseph Mock, Student RepresentativeLTC Michael Foote, Military Representative