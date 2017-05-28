Delta Junction Pioneers of Alaska Sponsored Festivity for the 75th Highway Anniversary

Our local Pioneers of Alaska group will be hosting and sponsoring a dinner for the 75th highway celebration on Saturday, June 3.

1. Pulled Buffalo BBQ Dinner $15 per plate.

BBQ Buffalo Sandwich with homemade coleslaw, baked beans & Northern Lights ice cream

The ice cream will represent the City of Delta’s tribute to Lintelman’s Northern Lights Dairy, a local, family business, which is closing operations after (38-40?) years here in Delta Junction.

2. Bottled water, pop, chips, hamburgers and hot-dogs may be available, ala-carte.

3. Serving from noon to 5pm, rain or shine. Covered pavilion at 1510 Stirewalt St. End of the Alaska Highway.