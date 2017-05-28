ADF&G Releases 2017 Copper River Batzulnetas Subsistence Salmon Fishing Schedule



Weekly fishing periods for the Batzulnetas area subsistence salmon fishery have been established with direction provided in the Copper River Subsistence Salmon Fisheries Management Plan. The weekly fishing periods will be 48 hours in duration from 12:00 noon Friday to 12:00 noon Sunday, beginning Friday, June 2, 2017. Beginning on Friday, June 30, the weekly fishing periods will increase to 84 hours in duration from 12:00 noon Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday each week through September 1, or until closed by emergency order.

As a reminder, the Copper River Subsistence Salmon Fisheries Management Plan states that in the Batzulnetas area subsistence salmon fishery:

Salmon may be taken only under the authority of a Batzulnetas subsistence salmon fishing permit issued by ADF&G.

Salmon may be taken only in those waters of the Copper River between ADF&G regulatory markers located near the mouth of Tanada Creek and approximately one-half mile downstream from that mouth and in Tanada Creek between ADF&G regulatory markers identifying the open waters of the creek.

Fish wheels and dip nets only may be used on the Copper River; dip nets and spears only may be used in Tanada Creek.

King salmon caught must be released to the water unharmed; fish wheels must be equipped with a live box or be monitored at all times.

The permit must be returned to the ADF&G Glennallen office no later than September 30 of each year.

If you need additional information please contact Mark Somerville, Upper Copper-Upper Susitna Area Management Biologist at (907)822-3309.

Mark Sommerville

Area Management Biologist