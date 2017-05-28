75th Anniversary of the Alaska Highway Celebration

An unforgettable day! In conjunction with the Delta Junction City Council, we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Alaska Highway and Allen Army Airfield.

The commemoration will kick-off with a One Pitch Softball Tournament, which will be followed by a Vendor Fair, a performance by the 9th Army Band, Food and Beer Tents, Bouncy Houses, Children’s Games, Aircraft Static Display, Dance Recital, Karate Demonstration, guest speakers, special presentations, and much more!

Don’t miss out on our ***Special Summer Concert*** with the winner of the fourth season of the NBC competition, “The Voice”! Country singer, Danielle Bradbery, will charm her way into an amazing celebration closure with her sweet, soulful, sound and quintessential personality for a memorable concert.