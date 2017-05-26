Obituary ~ Leslie Eden Kusz

Leslie Eden Kusz (1956 – 2017)
Leslie was known for her kind, thoughtful, and giving nature. She was an accomplished musician and a gifted mathematician. She brought joy to many people with her beautiful flute playing, and doted upon her niece and great-nephews, as well as all of the furry creatures in the world.
Leslie goes now to be with her much-loved parents, Verna and Julius Kusz, beloved brother Ian Kusz, and cherished brother-in-law, Michael Plevey, all of whom she missed dearly. She will be welcomed with as much love as she gave, which in this case says a lot.
Services will be held on Friday, May 26 at 2:00 pm at the Opportunity Christian Fellowship Church, 1313 S. Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.
A small, private burial service will be held this summer in her home in Delta Junction, Alaska, where she will finally be laid to rest. She will be missed every day
Leave a Reply