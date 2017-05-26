Obituary ~ Leslie Eden Kusz

Leslie Eden Kusz (1956 – 2017)

Leslie died Friday, May 19, 2017, of heart failure. She died at home, which was in line with the private person she was. She is survived by two sisters, Natalie and Bethel (Simone) Kusz, her niece Charity Kusz, and great-nephews Corbin and Julius Kusz.

Leslie was known for her kind, thoughtful, and giving nature. She was an accomplished musician and a gifted mathematician. She brought joy to many people with her beautiful flute playing, and doted upon her niece and great-nephews, as well as all of the furry creatures in the world.

Leslie goes now to be with her much-loved parents, Verna and Julius Kusz, beloved brother Ian Kusz, and cherished brother-in-law, Michael Plevey, all of whom she missed dearly. She will be welcomed with as much love as she gave, which in this case says a lot.

Services will be held on Friday, May 26 at 2:00 pm at the Opportunity Christian Fellowship Church, 1313 S. Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.

A small, private burial service will be held this summer in her home in Delta Junction, Alaska, where she will finally be laid to rest. She will be missed every day