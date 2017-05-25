School News

xxxxxx
26 – ASAA/First National Bank State Championships
10/2:15, Field Events & Track Prelims
27 – ASAA/First National Bank State Championships
9/11:30, Field Events, Track Finals
9/11:30, Field Events, Track Finals
June 1 -3, ASAA First National Bank State Baseball Championships, TBA, Host: Anchorage
27 – 12:00, North Pole @ Delta, Location: Delta
27 – 1:45, North Pole @ Delta (NC), Location: Delta
June 3 & 4 – ASAA/First National Bank State Softball Tournament @ South Davis Fields, Fairbanks
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
Age T-Ball
31 – 5:45pm, Tigers vs. Braves
Age 9 – 12
31 – 6pm, Tigers vs. Padres
Coach Pitch
31 – 6:45pm, Braves, Padres
