Make Time for Family Dinners

Between work, hockey practice, soccer practice, music lessons, homework and a variety of other activities, it is so much easier to stop at a fast food restaurant and grab a burger or pizza. Who has time to make dinner anymore? There are some very significant reasons why you might want to eat dinner together at the family dinner table.

By cooking meals at home, you can introduce your children to a wide variety of vegetables and fruits that they might not experience any other way. This can help them learn to enjoy eating vegetables at a very early age. By eating at home, they have a better chance of getting the fiber and vitamins that they need in their daily diet.

When you eat at home, you can control the portion size of the food your children eat. As portion sizes of the meals at restaurants get larger, so do Americans. One simple way to control portion sizes is to use a smaller plate. By using a smaller plate, it looks as if you are eating more even though the portion size is smaller. Studies have shown there is a smaller percentage of depression, suicide and eating disorders in children and teens who eat with their families on a nightly basis.

Children who eat with their families at dinnertime are more likely to receive better grades. At the dinner table, families can discuss school and find out if the student needs any assistance. Children who eat dinner with their family tend to have a larger vocabulary than those who don’t eat at the dinner table because they are exposed to more words by listening to adults speak.

Eating at home saves you money. The average cost to feed one person a fast food meal in Fairbanks is about $8.50 to $9. Making a meal at home averages out to about $4.50 per person. You can eat for half the cost when you eat at home. Think of all the money you could save!

Now that we have discussed the benefits of eating at home, how are we going to do it? There are several things that you can do to make cooking dinner at home easier, even if you think you don’t have enough time: