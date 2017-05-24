New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu
- Great North Auction
Fairbanks Auto Auction 6/3
Schmitz Farm Auction 6/4
Massive Farm/Estate 6/10
- Transportation/Motorcycles
Motorcycle Torc T55 Half Helmet
- Merc/Musical
Piano
xxxxxx
Please do your part and help save our Delta Junction Area State Parks
***A petition is posted on the bulletin board at the IGA store. Please take time to stop and sign one, so we can persuade the legislature to give us our funding back for our state parks.
Big Delta State Historical Park (Rika’s Roadhouse)
Clearwater State Recreation Site
Delta State Recreation Site
Donnelly Creek State Recreation Site
Fielding Lake State Recreation Area
Quartz Lake State Recreation Area
Acacia Floral closing 5/26 at 3pm
City Hall
Crowleys
Interior Hardware
Library – Wifi will still be active
Mt. Hayes Realty
Leave a Reply