Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I’m sad to hear yet again, that Fhil has gone missing! It has been something my kids had looked forward to since we read about it. The idea of a live seek and find in our very own home town, with the possibility of a reward for finding him, had them excited beyond words.

Now, I once again have to tell them that poor Fhil is gone again. We are a very close community and it’s sad that some doesn’t want to play fair and follow the rules. Please, whom ever took our very stylish Fhil, return him so that we, as a community can enjoy him again!

Thank you

-The Wilson family