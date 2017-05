NEW UPDATE 5/21 ~Fhil is still missing. If we don’t have a Fhil by Wednesday morning, we will need to make up a new Fhil and place him on the highway. Please note**If you find Fhil and want to move him, please send us an email and tell us where you have moved him too. This is very important, we need to be able to keep tabs on him**

Watch for Fhil between Crowley’s and Delta Petro. He is on the move. Click here for the complete contest rules.