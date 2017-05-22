header1

New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu

  • Great North Auction
    Fairbanks Auto Auction 6/3
  • Merc/Guns
    Kel Tech PMR-30 .22 Magnum Pistol
  • Merc/Sales
    Giant Yard Sale 5/27
    Click on the document for an enlargement
    This is a sample of the petition

    Petitions have been posted around town on Friday.  Please take time to stop and sign one, so we can persuade the legislature to give us our funding back for our state parks.  Please do your part and help save our Delta Junction Area State Parks:

    Big Delta State Historical Park (Rika’s Roadhouse)
    Clearwater State Recreation Site
    Delta State Recreation Site
    Donnelly Creek State Recreation Site
    Fielding Lake State Recreation Area
    Quartz Lake State Recreation Area


    Acacia Floral closing 5/26 at 3pm
    Reopens Tues 9am

