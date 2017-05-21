School News

School Board Business Meeting – 5/25
DES – Last day of school picnic assignments:
Pre-K & Kindergarten – Desserts
1st Grade – Veggies or Fruit (cut please)
2nd Grade – Drinks (juice boxes or pouches)
3rd Grade – Chips
4th Grade – Salads
5th Grade – Drinks (juice boxes or pouches)
Drop non-perishables at the office anytime; refrigerated items can be dropped off before 9:30am on May 25th!
DJH & DHS – Students should bring the following:
Freshmen-Drinks
Sophomores-Desserts
Juniors-Chips
Hamburgers, hotdogs, & salads will be provided.
Monday – Smokie Dog on WW Bun, Baked Beans, Side Salad, Canned Pears, Milk
Tuesday – Roasted Chicken w/ Mashed Potato , Green Beans , WW Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple, Milk
Thursday – End of Year Picnic
Assembly at 9, picnic will follow
Monday – Smokie Dog on WW Bun, Potato Tots, Salad Bar, Baked Beans, Canned Pears, S’More Oatmeal Bites, Milk
Tuesday – Roasted Chicken w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Salad Bar, Applesauce Graham Cracker, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Sherbet Ice Cream, Apple, Milk
Thursday – End of Year Picnic
BBQ 12:00pm
26 – ASAA/First National Bank State Championships
10/2:15, Field Events & Track Prelims
9/11:30, Field Events, Track Finals
25 – 5:00, Delta @ Eielson, Location: S. Davis 3
25 – 7:15, Delta @ Eielson, Locatoin: S. Davis 3
27 – 12:00, North Pole @ Delta, Location: Delta
27 – 1:45, North Pole @ Delta (NC), Location: Delta
