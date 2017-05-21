School News



School Board Business Meeting – 5/25





DES – Last day of school picnic assignments:

Pre-K & Kindergarten – Desserts

1st Grade – Veggies or Fruit (cut please)

2nd Grade – Drinks (juice boxes or pouches)

3rd Grade – Chips

4th Grade – Salads

5th Grade – Drinks (juice boxes or pouches)

Drop non-perishables at the office anytime; refrigerated items can be dropped off before 9:30am on May 25th!

DJH & DHS – Students should bring the following:

Freshmen-Drinks

Sophomores-Desserts

Juniors-Chips

Hamburgers, hotdogs, & salads will be provided.





Assembly at 9, picnic will follow





Monday – Smokie Dog on WW Bun, Potato Tots, Salad Bar, Baked Beans, Canned Pears, S’More Oatmeal Bites, Milk

Tuesday – Roasted Chicken w/Mashed Potato & Gravy, Dinner Roll, Salad Bar, Applesauce Graham Cracker, Milk

Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Sherbet Ice Cream, Apple, Milk

Thursday – End of Year Picnic

BBQ 12:00pm







26 – ASAA/First National Bank State Championships

10/2:15, Field Events & Track Prelims

27 – ASAA/First National Bank State Championships

9/11:30, Field Events, Track Finals







25 – 27, Mac Regional Tournament, Host: Monroe



25 – 5:00, Delta @ Eielson, Location: S. Davis 3

25 – 7:15, Delta @ Eielson, Locatoin: S. Davis 3

27 – 12:00, North Pole @ Delta, Location: Delta

27 – 1:45, North Pole @ Delta (NC), Location: Delta

