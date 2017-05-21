American Legion Jack Warren Post # 22 and VFW Post 10450 will host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday the 29th of May at 11:00 at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Jack Warren Road.

Memorial Day, Originally called Decoration Day, was a day set aside to decorate the graves of Civil War Soldiers. Now celebrated on the last Monday of May it is a day to come together in fellowship to remember our service men and women who have Died.

Any who would like to participate sing, read a poem or tell a short patriotic anecdote please contact the American Legion Jack Warren Post # 22 Commander, Rick Tirrell (907)895-1039.