NEW UPDATE 5/21 ~We have a new winner. Congratulations Isaac Ruse. A new week has started, find Fhil and enter the contest. You can enter each time you find him in a new location. Please note**If you find Fhil and want to move him, please send us an email and tell us where you have moved him too. This is very important, we need to be able to keep tabs on him**

Watch for Fhil between Crowley’s and Delta Petro. He is on the move. Click here for the complete contest rules.