New Classified Ads

Petitions have been posted around town on Friday. Please take time to stop and sign one, so we can persuade the legislature to give us our funding back for our state parks. Please do your part and help save our Delta Junction Area State Parks:

Big Delta State Historical Park (Rika’s Roadhouse)

Clearwater State Recreation Site

Delta State Recreation Site

Donnelly Creek State Recreation Site

Fielding Lake State Recreation Area

Quartz Lake State Recreation Area



Acacia Floral closing 5/26 at 3pm

Reopens Tues 9am

