Family Fishing Day To Be Held At Tanana Lakes Recreation Area

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will be hosting Fairbanks Family Fishing Day on Saturday, May 20, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at Cushman Lake in the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.

The lake will be stocked with over 6,500 rainbow trout. Kids under the age of 18 are invited to participate in a derby to win a rod/reel outfit, if they catch a tagged fish. No fishing license is required for residents under the age of 18 and nonresidents under the age of 16. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. For those without fishing equipment, there will be a limited number of rods to lend. Non-motorized boats, canoes, and rafts can be used on the lake.

All anglers can sign up at the pavilion for their chance at a door prize.

For more information, call (907)459-7228.