Delta Public Health Center now has Narcan kits available for the general public; particularly those who are struggling with opioid/heroin addiction or is a family/friend.

The Narcan kits can be obtained by seeing the public health nurse. There is no cost. Narcan (naloxone) is used to reverse an overdose caused by opioids or heroin to save a life so that individual can get to medical care.

Location: 2857 Alaska Hwy, Room 210. Phone: (907)895-4292.