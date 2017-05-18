header1

Congratulations Graduating Class of 2017

Delta High School
Adams, Timothy M.
Barnard, Liam C.
Brant, Trinity T.
Budnik, Corinna I.
Byam, Ray S.
Casterline, Matthew A.
Clark, Shelby G.
Enderie, Kyle D.
Fix, Benjamin P.
Gayvoronskaya, Lilya Y.
Hjelm, Bryn E.
Hooton, Michael J.
Hunt, Macy M.
Hunter, Kasala A.
Kiselev, Samuel O.
Koval, Bogdan V.
Lemons, Jeron D.
Martin, Angelina M. V
Maslovtsov, Dmitriy V.
Michie, Tanner M.
Mills, Derek W.
Mock, Joseph W.
Moschell, Daniel J.
Moschell, Dustin J.
Montcastle, W. Thomas
Reierson, Jesse T.
Reiter, Jackson L.
Shautt, D. Leann
Skovrinski, Stefan M.
Smith, Samantha M
Trofimov, Erik D.
Whittemore, Donovan M.l
Yearty, Michael A.
Zarecki, Alec J.

New Horizon High School
Ellis, Robert A.
Fix, Joshua D.
Ketschek, Nathaniel
Mercer, Quentin A.
Storch, Gabrielle
Thurmond, Desiree L.
Wilhelm, David P.

Delta Greely Homeschool
McElroy, Michael B.
Pearson, Kirsten D.
Plagerman, Jessica K.

Happy Graduation!!

