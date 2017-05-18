Civil Air Patrol Informational Meeting

DELTA JUNCTION: On Friday, May 19th, Civil Air Patrol will have an informational meeting at Delta High School from 11:30-12:30. We will explain our mission, activities, and cadet membership. Students ages 12-18 are welcome to attend; parents are welcome also. DELTA JUNCTION: On Friday, May 19th, Civil Air Patrol will have an informational meeting at Delta High School from 11:30-12:30. We will explain our mission, activities, and cadet membership. Students ages 12-18 are welcome to attend; parents are welcome also.

Join us to learn how your child can be an active member of C.A.P.! We promote Integrity, Excellence, Service and Respect. Cadet members help with Emergency Services (including search & rescue), learn to fly both gliders and power planes (5 free orientation flights in each; inexpensive certified training after that), develop leadership skills, learn customs and courtesies, and improve their physical fitness.