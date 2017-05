Have one of those super heavy huge outdoor plant pots which is backbreaking to try to relocate once it is full?

One easy way to reduce the weight of these outdoor plants in the future is to fill the bottom part with foam peanuts, then put the dirt on top of that. This reduces the weight a great deal, and actually improves the drainage of your soil.

How cool is that? Keep in mind you will probably need to water the plant more often.