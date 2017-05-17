New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop down menu
- Relay for Life Information
Still accepting items for silent auction
Schedule of events have been posted – NEW
- Employment
Light Duty Mechanic
Shop Helper
- Fairbanks Auction Company
Contractor & Building Materials Yard Auction 5/21
- Great North Auction
Double Quality Estate 5/20
Wasabi Bay Restaurant Going Out of Business 5/21
Fairbanks Auto Auction 6/3
- Merc/Sales
Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale
- Merc/Guns
Savage Model 116 Rifle
Ruger Redhawk Revolver .44 Magnum
- Trans/Other
Kobalt Mid Size Truck Box
- Merc/Furniture
Frontier Furniture has a new page
Click on the flyers for enlargements
xxxxx
Leave a Reply