Senior Companion Program

Seniors and Adults with Disabilities

Caregivers of Seniors in need and Adults with Disabilities

Family members of Seniors in need and Adults with Disabilities

Pastors

Interested Delta Junction residents

Everyone is welcome!

Please come and join us at the Community Center, Saturday, May 20th, 11 a.m.

To be informed

To mingle

To see how you can help and be a part of the program

Refreshments will be served.

Looking forward to seeing everyone!

Inquiries and Questions, please call: Deborah Snyder, (907)987-2976