Senior Companion Program

Seniors and Adults with Disabilities
Caregivers of Seniors in need and Adults with Disabilities
Family members of Seniors in need and Adults with Disabilities
Pastors
Interested Delta Junction residents
Everyone is welcome!
Please come and join us at the Community Center, Saturday, May 20th, 11 a.m.
To be informed
To mingle
To see how you can help and be a part of the program
Refreshments will be served.
Looking forward to seeing everyone!
Inquiries and Questions, please call: Deborah Snyder, (907)987-2976
Leave a Reply