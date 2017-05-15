Fhil’s Blog



NEW UPDATE 5/16 ~ We have our first winner. Congratulations Gary Cooper. You will get to enjoy a visit to the Buffalo Center Drive In. Courtesy of BJ Sloan/Manger of the Buffalo Center Drive In.

You could be the next winner. Watch for Fhil between Crowley’s and Delta Petro. He is on the move. You never know where he will show up next. Submit your name each time you find him along with the location you spotted him. Next winner will be drawn on Sunday night at 9pm.

Click here for the complete contest rules. $10 gift certificate for each winner whose name is drawn each week.