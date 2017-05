NEW UPDATE 5/14 ~ On the move again. Fhil is another location, he was moved on Sunday. Keep watching for him and submit your name. Take notice of his new bling. He’s getting pretty classy looking.

We have decided to shorten Fhil’s range due to safety reasons. We want to keep Fhil within Delta Junction proper, ie. between Crowley’s and Delta Petro.

Click here for the complete contest rules.