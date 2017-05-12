Fhil’s Blog



NEW UPDATE 5/12 ~ Fhil is on the move. He has new bling. Once he is moved from his location he is at right now, I will post an updated photo of him. His location would be given away if I posted the pic right now.

We have decided to shorten Fhil’s range due to safety reasons. We want to keep Fhil within Delta Junction proper, ie. between Crowley’s and Delta Petro.

When you spot him, you can add a little bling to him if you want to. Someone already put a pretty red necklace on him. If you would like to move Fhil to a new location, we would ask that you contact the Delta News Web with his new location.

Click here for the complete contest rules.