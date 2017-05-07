Preseason Schedule For The 2017 Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery 

The preliminary 2017 schedule for the Copper River Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery is listed in the table below. This schedule is based on projected daily sonar counts at the Miles Lake sonar and is designed to distribute the harvest throughout the run based on actual salmon abundance.
This schedule is subject to change based on actual salmon escapement once the sonar is operational. Actual fishing times will be established through emergency order each week. Travel time for salmon between the Miles Lake sonar and Chitina is approximately two to three weeks; as a result, changes to the preliminary schedule will be announced approximately one week prior to the fishing period. After August 31, the fishery will remain open, by regulation, through September 30. As a reminder, the Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net fishery has been closed to the retention of king salmon for the 2017 season.
All residents of Alaska qualify to participate in this personal use fishery. A Chitina Personal Use Salmon Fishery Permit and a resident Alaska sport fishing license are required. Both dip net permits and fishing licenses can be obtained online at https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/Store/. Beginning in 2017, a $15 fee will be charged for the Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishery permit. Revenue from the fee will support the sanitation services at the fishery and trail maintenance from O’Brien Creek to Haley Creek. The fee was adopted by the Alaska Legislature during the 2016 session.
The department urges dipnetters to respect the rights of private landowners in the area and know the regulations before fishing. For information on access across private lands contact Chitina Native Corporation at (907) 823-2223.
Information regarding the fishery can be found at the ADF&G web site. This site provides information regarding the Upper Copper River fisheries including: fishery descriptions and summaries, maps of the subdistricts, a listing of vendors that carry the permits, and links to the sonar numbers and fishing schedule emergency orders.
Leave a Reply