Mosquito Control Herbs

Are mosquitoes bugging you in your garden or on your deck? There are a number of herbs which naturally repel them, including catnip, lemon grass, and more. Plant one or more of these together in your garden, and you will get those bugs away fast. Put them in a pot and grow them on your patio or deck and you can keep them away from the areas where you like to spend time. As a bonus, these herbs are all useful for other purposes, so you can harvest them for food and more. This is a much healthier alternative to spraying mosquito repellent everywhere. It’s better for your garden and for you.